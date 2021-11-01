Brokers Issue Forecasts for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLTW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $242.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 43,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 360.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,173.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.