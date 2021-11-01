Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Foundation Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $614,946.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

