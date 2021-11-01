Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) PT at $105.26

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

YETI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.78. 3,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,057. YETI has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.32.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,226 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in YETI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after buying an additional 146,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in YETI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in YETI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in YETI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,367,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

