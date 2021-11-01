Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT at $15.33

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ PSFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

