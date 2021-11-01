Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $71.75

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 620.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 292.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 104,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 58.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 209,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.