Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $109.50

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HIBB opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

