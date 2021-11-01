Brokerages Set Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Target Price at €4.95

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.06 ($5.95).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEC1 shares. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.40 ($6.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.08 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of €7.60 ($8.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

