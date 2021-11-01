Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,029. The company has a market capitalization of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

