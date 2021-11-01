Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $947.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $947.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.56 million. Range Resources reported sales of $598.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,175,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

