Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to announce $421.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.96 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 99.82% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE MC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.19. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $76.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.