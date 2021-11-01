Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $263.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.70. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $268.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

