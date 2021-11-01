Brokerages Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.72. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.11 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after buying an additional 1,022,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after buying an additional 581,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after buying an additional 287,558 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,881,000 after buying an additional 145,964 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

