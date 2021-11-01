Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.37). The Lovesac reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,308 shares of company stock worth $16,660,127. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.