Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.03. 6,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,356. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $548.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.37.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

