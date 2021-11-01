Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties also posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 210.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after purchasing an additional 860,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 604,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $6,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

