Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 443.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.55. 1,791,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
