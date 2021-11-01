Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 443.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.55. 1,791,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

