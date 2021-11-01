Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $119.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.69 million to $123.71 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $462.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $482.49 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 1,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,089. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

