Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $166.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 461.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 238.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

