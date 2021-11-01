Brigade Capital Management LP Takes $6.90 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 261,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 0.4% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $31,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $3,963,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

