Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Allstate worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $124.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

