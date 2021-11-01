Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,450 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Discovery by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Discovery by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Discovery by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

