Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $29,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $267.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.52. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

