Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 59,800 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $122.24 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.