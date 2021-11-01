Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 55,650 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Lumen Technologies worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

