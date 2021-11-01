Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average of $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $210.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,928. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

