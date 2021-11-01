Bridger Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bridger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,374 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health comprises 3.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Sotera Health worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Sotera Health stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

