Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Braskem stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. 191,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,188. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

