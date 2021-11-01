Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

