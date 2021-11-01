Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

BXBLY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,262. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

