Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $115.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

