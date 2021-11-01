Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $6.62 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $110.71 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.