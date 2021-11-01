Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 101.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,486 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 577,110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kimball International by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 437,779 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth $2,647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 564,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 157,331 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $400.53 million, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

