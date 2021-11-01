Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $294.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.71 and a 12 month high of $304.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $7,405,508. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.