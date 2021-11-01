Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $435.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $294.79 and a 52-week high of $434.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.