Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $15.40 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

