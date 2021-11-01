Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Gap Up to $35.45

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $36.83. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 35.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,588,000 after purchasing an additional 733,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,823 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 511,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

