Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 228,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 446.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 225,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MET opened at $62.80 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.