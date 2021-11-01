Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 498,374 shares of company stock valued at $129,889,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $254.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.99 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

