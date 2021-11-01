Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $18.38 Billion in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,858,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $167.91 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.10 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

