Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $11.27 Billion in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,211,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $31.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

