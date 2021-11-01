Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys Shares of 88,587 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 88,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $282.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.13 and its 200-day moving average is $272.17. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

