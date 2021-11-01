Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,437 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,805,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $651.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

