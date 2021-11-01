Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr $8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.10. 27,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

