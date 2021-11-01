Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,084,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,694,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 7.31% of Nocturne Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBTC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,874,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,200,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,930,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,437,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,095,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBTC opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

