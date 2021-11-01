Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,837,258 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Fluidigm makes up about 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 298.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 172,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 29,587.0% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 185,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 186,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $396.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.