Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $9.12 Million Investment in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $7,650,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $2,040,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $1,773,000.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NLITU remained flat at $$10.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.