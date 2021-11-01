Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,275 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.46% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DBDR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,622. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.