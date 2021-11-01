Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,830 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 447.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

