Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 413,688 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2,789.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,688 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 300,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,678,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 273,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,252,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

