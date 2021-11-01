Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.08.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. Boot Barn has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

